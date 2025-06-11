Panchkula: Man steals two cheques for 2.94 lakh from PNB; forges them for withdrawal

In a case of financial fraud, a man has been booked for allegedly stealing and forging two cheques totalling ₹2.94 lakh from the Punjab National Bank (PNB) Kalka branch. The fraud is believed to have occurred between March 3 and 19, 2025, the police said. (HT Photo)

The fraudulent activity is believed to have occurred between March 3 and 19, 2025, the police said.

The complaint, lodged by Ramesh Kumar Garg, the branch manager of PNB Kalka, led to an FIR being registered at Kalka police station against the accused, Harsh Sharma.

According to the complaint, two cheques, one for ₹1,44,628 deposited by Anita and another for ₹1,49,721 presented for Kalka based firm M/s Kanhaiya Lal Brij Lal, went missing from the branch.

A subsequent inquiry by bank officials revealed that Harsh Sharma allegedly deposited these cheques into his personal accounts at Union Bank of India branches in Parwanoo and Panchkula (Sector 11). He then reportedly withdrew ₹1.20 lakh from the account where the ₹1,44,628 cheque was credited. The bank asserts that Sharma intentionally stole and forged the cheques by altering the payee details.

Kalka police have booked the accused and a case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 303 (theft), Section 318(4) (cheating and dishonesty), Section 336(3) (forgery for the purpose of cheating), Section 338 (forgery of valuable securities, wills, and similar documents), and Section 340 (using a forged document or electronic record as genuine). The complainant had initially approached the Kalka police but reported no action being taken, which led him to file a complaint with the DCP on March 20.