Panchkula: Mango Mela attracts 2 lakh visitors in three days

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya distributed Mango Kesari and Mango Ratna awards to farmers on the concluding day of the 31st Mango Mela at Yadavindra Gardens, Pinjore, on Sunday. Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya distributed Mango Kesari and Mango Ratna awards to farmers on the concluding day of the 31st Mango Mela at Yadavindra Gardens, Pinjore. (HT Photo)

The Mango Kesari awardees were presented with ₹11,000 cash prize, a certificate and a trophy, while the Mango Ratna awardees bagged a cash prize of ₹5,100 and a trophy.

Haryana tourism department principal secretary Kala Ram Chandran shared around 2 lakh people visited the Mango Fair in three days. Along with those from Haryana, farmers from neighbouring states also participated in the event.

Mango forms 25% of the total fruit produced by Haryana. The mango varieties grown in the state include Dussehri, Langra, Chausa, Amrapali and Mallika. More than 1,000 entries of more than 300 varieties were exhibited in the fair.

While addressing the gathering, Dattatreya said under the Chief Minister Bagwani Bima Yojana (CMBBY), the government had given assistance of ₹40 crore to farmers in 2023-24. As many as 46 horticulture crops were included in this scheme, he said, adding that farmers were being given compensation of up to ₹40,000 per acre on fruits, and ₹30,000 per acre on vegetables and spices.

The governor said the subsidy amount was provided in three years at the rate of ₹25,500 per acre for normal cultivation of mango and ₹43,000 per acre for intensive cultivation of mango. He said he was glad that through this mela, mango producers were made aware of modern techniques of horticulture every year to get maximum crop and produce the best quality of mangoes.