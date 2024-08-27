Panchkula MC official, councillor booked for assaulting contractor

Police have booked deputy municipal commissioner (DMC) and a Congress councillor for assaulting a contractor. The victim added that he has been provided with police protection. (iStock)

Police registered a case against DMC Apoorva Chaudhary and councillor Akshaydeep Chaudhary when victim Ravi Trivedi knocked the doors of Punjab and Haryana high court.

In his complaint, Ravi told the police that on August 13, he was kidnapped and taken to Apoorva Chaudhary’s residence in Sector 12 where he was attacked by him.

He said he used to work with a private firm that was allocated the work of collection and disposal of garbage in the city and he had the contract for the Sector 23 and Jhuriwala dumping grounds.

“I ran for my life. They threatened to shoot me,” said Ravi while adding that even after lodging a police complaint on August 14, no action was taken. He alleged that the duo had even threatened to shoot him.

Ravi added that he has been provided with police protection.

When contacted, DMC Chaudhary said the police have registered a case and he will co-operate in the investigation. “The allegations against me are false,” he said.

Meanwhile, Congress councillor Akshaydeep Chaudhary said he was at Chaudhary’s residence for an official dinner. “I have nothing to do with the incident,” he added.

A case under Sections 115, 127 (2), 351 (2) and 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the Sector 5 police station.