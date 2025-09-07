Panchkula MC steps up efforts for pet dog registration

In a bid to regulate pet ownership and curb dog-bite incidents in the city, the Panchkula municipal corporation (MC) has stepped up enforcement, making it mandatory for all residents to register their pet dogs. The civic body has also warned that strict action will be taken against those who fail to comply with the rules. An official of the Panchkula MC said that several complaints were received regarding technical glitches in the Saral portal, the online platform for pet registration. (HT File)

According to MC officials, it has been observed that many residents are adopting stray dogs or keeping pet dogs at home without registering them. To ensure compliance, the corporation has roped in residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) and issued letters, asking them to inform their members about the mandatory registration.

The letter by the MC’s chief sanitary inspector cites provisions under Section 311 of the Haryana Municipal Corporation (HMC) Act, 1994, and the Haryana Municipal Corporation (Registration and Proper Control of Dogs) Bye-Laws, 2008, which make it mandatory for all pet owners to register their dogs and obtain the necessary licence.

Copies of this order have also been forwarded to area councillors for strict monitoring and implementation. In addition to registration, pet owners have been directed to follow the guidelines of the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI). These include keeping dogs on a leash while in public places, carrying poo bags to maintain cleanliness, and using a muzzle whenever necessary.

“Non-compliance will attract legal action under the provisions of the HMC Act and the applicable bylaws,” the letter warns. On average, 400 to 450 dog-bite cases are reported in Panchkula every month.

An MC officer said that several complaints were received regarding technical glitches in the Saral portal, the online platform for pet registration. “To facilitate pet owners, we have now shifted the process offline. Registration forms can be submitted directly at the MC office. The registration fee has been fixed at ₹500 per dog,” the officer added.

How to register your pet dog

For online registration, visit the Saral portal

If you want to carry out the formalities in person, visit the Panchkula MC office in Sector 4.

Before registration, pets must be vaccinated, and a veterinary certificate is mandatory.

The registration fee is ₹500, with an annual renewal fee of ₹250 (as per Act).

On completion, pet owners receive a metal token that must be affixed to the dog’s collar as proof of registration.

Why register

Under the Haryana municipal corporation (Registration and Proper Control of Dogs) bylaws, owners can be fined ₹500 if dogs are found roaming without a tag or if ferocious dogs are left without a muzzle. A fee of ₹50 per day is charged for detention.

No fine for open defecation yet

Earlier this year, the MC had proposed a fine of ₹500 on pet owners whose dogs are found defecating in open areas. However, the proposal has not been implemented. An official admitted that no fines have been imposed so far and added that very few pet dogs are registered in the city.