Panchkula MC to kick-start stray dog sterilisation on Feb 19

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Feb 17, 2024 09:18 AM IST

Panchkula municipal commissioner Sachin Gupta said the MC team will catch, sterilise and vaccinate stray dogs roaming in each area of the ward

The Panchkula municipal corporation will begin ward-wise sterilisation of stray dogs in the city from February 19 for which a schedule has been released.

After sterilisation, the dogs will be released back in the same area from where they were picked up. (HT Photo)
After sterilisation, the dogs will be released back in the same area from where they were picked up. (HT Photo)

Municipal commissioner Sachin Gupta said a ward-wise schedule had been released and an assistant sanitary inspector will be deployed to supervise the sterilisation drive.

Residents can call Panchkula MC helpline 9876-252-622 for any stray dog-related complaints. (HT)
Residents can call Panchkula MC helpline 9876-252-622 for any stray dog-related complaints. (HT)

Gupta said the MC team will catch, sterilise and vaccinate stray dogs roaming in each area of the ward. “For this, a special centre has been set up at Sukhdarshanpur. After sterilisation, the dogs will be released back in the same area from where they were picked up, as per norms,” he added.

Gupta said any complaint related to sterilisation of stray dogs or violent dogs can be made at MC helpline 9876-252-622. Every sector in Panchkula has around 200-300 stray dogs, totalling their population in the city to 5,000.

