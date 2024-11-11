Panchkula MC to scrap parking contract over unpaid dues

Municipal Corporation (MC) has decided to terminate the contract of a parking contractor, owing ₹1.5 crore in dues, if the outstanding amount is not settled promptly. The contractor holds parking rights for Sectors 8, 9, and 10, where daily vehicle inflow generates substantial revenue. (HT FIle Photo)

During a recent Revenue Realisation Committee (RRC) meeting chaired by mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, officials discussed the contractor’s long-standing dues and issued a final warning, stating that a notice will be served.If the dues remain unpaid within a week, the contract will be revoked, allowing the MC to manage the parking facilities directly.

The contractor holds parking rights for Sectors 8, 9, and 10, where daily vehicle inflow generates substantial revenue. Additionally, the contractor previously managed parking in Sector 14 but failed to remit dues for that contract as well. Committee members emphasised the significant monthly income from these high-traffic parking lots and expressed frustration over the contractor’s repeated failures to pay, despite multiple reminders from the civic body.

Action against illegal street vendors

The meeting also addressed the growing issue of illegal street vendors in the city, which leads to frequent traffic congestion. MC officials announced an immediate campaign to remove unauthorised vendors obstructing roadsides and sidewalks to ease traffic flow and maintain order.

Additionally, mayor Goyal introduced new guidelines for residents with Pitbull and Rottweiler dog breeds. All owners must register their dogs with the corporation by November 31, affixing a municipal token on their pet’s collar when taken outside, he said. Owners of these breeds will be required to sign an affidavit accepting responsibility for any harm or damage caused by their dogs.

Vaccination of dogs is also mandatory. Failure to comply with these regulations will result in fines, with a ₹5,000 penalty for the first violation and ₹10,000 for subsequent offences. However, these rules will not apply during official dog shows in Panchkula.