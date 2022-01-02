Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula mishap: Two killed, one critically injured as crane rams into motorcycle
Panchkula mishap: Two killed, one critically injured as crane rams into motorcycle

Two men were killed while one was left critically injured after a speeding crane hit their motorcycle near the Sector 6/7 lightpoint in Panchkula on Friday
The three men were heading home on a motorcycle in Panchkula. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

Two men were killed while one was left critically injured after a speeding crane hit their motorcycle near the Sector 6/7 lightpoint in Panchkula on Friday.

Complainant Anil Kumar, a resident of Manimajra, told the police that he works as a manager in one of the showrooms in Sector 11. Around 9pm, three of his salesmen – Chandicharan, 34, of Sector 25, Panchkula, Durga Parsad, 21, of Sector 4, and Jitender, 31, of Haripur village in Sector 4 –left on a motorcycle after closing the showroom. Kumar left in his car.

The complainant said that around 10:20pm as they stopped at the lightpoint of Sector 6 and 7, a crane came at a high speed and hit the motorcycle, following which the three salesmen fell on the road.

The crane driver sped away after the incident.

The mishap victims were taken to the civil hospital in Panchkula, where doctors declared Chandicharan and Durga Parsad dead while Jitender was referred to PGIMER.

A case under Section 279 (rash driving), 304-A (death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by rash or negligent driving) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 7 police station.

