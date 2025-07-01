Panchkula mishap: Week on, woman run over by Thar succumbs to injuries

A 45-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries a week after she was run over by a Thar when she was on a motorcycle with her husband and 13-year-old daughter. The incident had occurred near the CTC Commando T-Point on the Ghaggar river bridge in Chandimandir. Chandimandir police have registered a case under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash or negligent driving), and 324(4) (mischief causing damage to property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Her husband, Bhag Singh, who works as a driver with the municipal corporation, the family was returning home around 1 pm on June 22 when a Punjab-registered Thar struck them. After the collision, they all fell to the ground and his wife was run over by the Thar.

She was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, from where she was referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, where she succumbed to her injuries on Sunday.

Chandimandir police have registered a case under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash or negligent driving), and 324(4) (mischief causing damage to property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).