Panchkula police launch anti-corruption helpline

The Panchkula police launched an anti-corruption helpline on Thursday. Commissioner of police Hanif Qureshi appealed to residents to share complaints pertaining to corruption via WhatsApp on 708-709-1100.

Qureshi said complaints can be made via text message and voice message, along with pictures, video and location, and assured the caller’s information will be not be revealed.

He said people often approached him not knowing whom to contact regarding incidents of corruption. “Now, a special cell comprising two police personnel has been set up to manage the anti-corruption helpline. I will also be monitoring the complaints.”