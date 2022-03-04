Panchkula police nab Raebareli man for online fraud

Police have arrested a Raebareli resident for duping a Baddi company of ₹98,000 through cyber fraud.

The accused, Aman, was nabbed following a complaint filed by Rajiv Sharma, who works for the company as plant head.

Sharma had alleged that on October 31, 2021, he got a WhatsApp message from an unknown number, but its display picture was that of the company’s head. Through WhatsApp, the person provided a bank account number and sought an immediate transfer of ₹98,000, so he complied.

But later, he found out that the bank account number did not belong to his boss.

On his complaint, a case under Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 14 police station and the accused was arrested on Wednesday. He was produced in court and sent to judicial custody.