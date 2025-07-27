Panchkula police re-arrest rape accused within 24 hours of escape

Acting swifty, the district police re-arrested a POCSO Act case accused within 24 hours of his escape from the custody of Pinjore police on Friday morning. On Friday morning, the accused had deceived the on-duty sentry on the pretext of using the toilet and then fled the Pinjore police station premises by jumping from the roof. (Getty Images/Vetta)

The accused, aged 22 and a native of Kishanganj, Bihar, was initially arrested on July 18 from Kokrajhar, Assam, in connection with a case registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Pinjore police station on July 10.

The complainant had alleged that his 15-year-old daughter had left home without informing anyone. Launching a probe, police found that the accused, a YouTuber, who lived near a friend of the victim in Panchkula, lured her away.

The accused took the minor to various locations, including Ludhiana (Punjab), Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh), Kishanganj and Nepal, where she was repeatedly sexually assaulted. The girl was later safely recovered from Kishanganj due to a family tip-off, though the accused managed to flee at that time.

He was subsequently arrested on July 18 and produced in a local court on July 22, where he was remanded to six-day police custody.

On Friday morning, the accused deceived the on-duty sentry on the pretext of using the toilet and then fled the Pinjore police station premises by jumping from the roof.

Taking immediate action, DCP Srishti Gupta suspended the sentry, initiated a departmental inquiry and issued a show-cause notice to the station house officer (SHO). The inquiry was marked to the Kalka assistant commissioner of police (ACP).

Securing clues from CCTV camera footage and various intelligence sources, a police team, formed under Pinjore SHO inspector Bachu Singh, tracked down the accused and arrested him from Tibbi village in the Pinjore area on Saturday.