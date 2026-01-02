Panchkula police reunites 488 missing persons with their families in 2025

In a year-long operation, Panchkula police traced and reunited 488 missing and separated individuals with their families during 2025. However, the data reveals a stark gender disparity, with the number of missing women and girls being significantly higher than that of men and boys across almost every age group. Of the total 488 rescued, 162 were minors, consisting of 122 girls and 40 boys. (HT Photo for representation)

Out of the 488 individuals located, a staggering 349 were women, compared to just 139 men. This trend was most pronounced in the adult category, where the police traced 200 women in the 18–35 age group—nearly four times the number of men (55) found in the same bracket. Among minors (under 18), the gap was equally visible: 122 girls were reunited with their families, while only 40 boys were traced.

Of the total 488 rescued, 162 were minors, consisting of 122 girls and 40 boys. This includes 12 children aged 0–5 (7 girls, 5 boys). As many as 36 children aged 5–14 were also rescued consisting of 19 girls and 17 boys. Around 114 children aged between 14-18 were rescued in which 96 were girls and 18 boys. A similar trend was observed in the 18–35 age group, where the police traced 200 women compared to 55 men, while the 35+ category remained the only bracket where 44 men were found as compared to 27 women.

DCP Srishti Gupta said that many cases involved individuals who had left home due to domestic disputes or personal grievances. In several instances, these individuals had travelled to other states via trains or buses. However, the police teams maintained continuous tracking and coordination with other state authorities to ensure every missing person was brought back safely.