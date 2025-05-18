Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Panchkula Police’s ERV response time improves by two minutes

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
May 18, 2025 05:39 AM IST

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Himadree Kaushik said this faster response will enable Panchkula police to reach incident scenes more quickly

During an interaction with police officials at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector 3, on Saturday, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Himadree Kaushik highlighted that the average response time of Panchkula Police’s emergency response vehicles (ERVs) has improved by two minutes, reducing from eight minutes to six minutes.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Himadree Kaushik, while addressing police officials, stressed that constant alertness across all units is paramount to avert any untoward incidents in Panchkula. (HT Photo)
Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Himadree Kaushik, while addressing police officials, stressed that constant alertness across all units is paramount to avert any untoward incidents in Panchkula. (HT Photo)

Kaushik added that this faster response will enable the police to reach incident scenes more quickly. She also issued crucial directives to the heads of all ERV, police control room (PCR), riders, and quick response teams (QRT), emphasising the importance of remaining vigilant for crime prevention. The DCP stressed that constant alertness across all units is paramount to avert any untoward incidents in the city.

Kaushik also instructed all officers to maintain a strict watch on suspicious individuals and vehicles, with increased scrutiny at all city checkpoints. Negligence during patrolling will not be tolerated, the DCP asserted. Furthermore, the Smart e-Beat system, used for real-time monitoring of patrolling teams, was reviewed to further optimise its effectiveness.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula Police’s ERV response time improves by two minutes
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On