Panchkula Police’s ERV response time improves by two minutes

During an interaction with police officials at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector 3, on Saturday, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Himadree Kaushik highlighted that the average response time of Panchkula Police’s emergency response vehicles (ERVs) has improved by two minutes, reducing from eight minutes to six minutes. Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Himadree Kaushik, while addressing police officials, stressed that constant alertness across all units is paramount to avert any untoward incidents in Panchkula. (HT Photo)

Kaushik added that this faster response will enable the police to reach incident scenes more quickly. She also issued crucial directives to the heads of all ERV, police control room (PCR), riders, and quick response teams (QRT), emphasising the importance of remaining vigilant for crime prevention. The DCP stressed that constant alertness across all units is paramount to avert any untoward incidents in the city.

Kaushik also instructed all officers to maintain a strict watch on suspicious individuals and vehicles, with increased scrutiny at all city checkpoints. Negligence during patrolling will not be tolerated, the DCP asserted. Furthermore, the Smart e-Beat system, used for real-time monitoring of patrolling teams, was reviewed to further optimise its effectiveness.