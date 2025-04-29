Panchkula: Probe launched into duplicate vehicle plate case from 2024

A forgery incident came to light when an unknown accused was found to allegedly use a counterfeit number plate bearing the registration number of a man’s Honda Activa scooter. Furthermore, he stated that the two individuals seen on the two-wheeler in the challan photograph were not his family members. (iStock)

The man identified as Mukesh Kumar, the complainant, a resident of Sector-11, discovered the potential misuse in the previous year when he received an online traffic challan showing the same number plate as his scooter. The challan was dated April 3, 2024. He filed a formal police complaint on August 16, 2024.

In his statement to the police, Mukesh Kumar alleged that his two-wheeler’s registration number plate had been fraudulently copied and used by someone else. He pointed out that the vehicle captured in the challan was not his Activa, noting discrepancies in colour and the absence of a mandatory high security registration plate (HSRP).

Furthermore, he stated that the two individuals seen on the two-wheeler in the challan photograph were not his family members.

Local police have registered a case under Section 420 (cheating) and Section 473 (making or possessing a counterfeit seal, plate, or instrument with the intent to commit forgery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) following a complaint about a duplicate two-wheeler number plate used last year. Police are now investigating the matter to identify the accused individuals involved in the alleged number plate duplication and misuse.