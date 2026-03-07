Panchkula: Rapper Badshah booked over vulgar lyrics in song ‘Tateeree’

Panchkula police have booked rapper-music producer Badshah over alleged objectionable lyrics and visuals in his recently released Haryanvi song “Tateeree”. The complaint further objected to lyrics in the song being used while girls in school uniforms are shown on screen, which the complainant termed indecent and disrespectful towards women. (HT Photo for representation)

The FIR was registered on Friday following a written complaint by social activist Abhay Chaudhary, a resident of Chandimandir.

Confirming the development, Panchkula DCP Srishti Gupta said Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, was booked on charges of obscene acts and songs under Section 296 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, apart from Sections 3 and 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

In his complaint, Chaudhary alleged that the video of the song, released on March 1 on the singer’s official YouTube channel and widely circulated on social media platforms, contained objectionable lyrics and inappropriate visuals that send a wrong message to society.

He claimed that the video showed girls dressed in school uniforms in scenes he termed inappropriate. The complainant also alleged that the school-like setting in the video had been referred to as “Badshala”, which he described as a distorted version of the word “Pathshala” (school), thereby portraying an educational environment in a derogatory manner. The complaint further objected to lyrics in the song being used while girls in school uniforms are shown on screen, which the complainant termed indecent and disrespectful towards women.

Police said the complainant had also demanded that the allegedly objectionable content be removed from social media platforms and that strict legal action be taken to prevent circulation of such material.

Officials said the video and related content will be examined as part of the investigation, which is being conducted by sub-inspector Desraj of the Cyber crime police station, Sector 20, Panchkula.