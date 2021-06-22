Panchkula records no new Covid case after over one year

For the first time since May last year, no new Covid-19 case was reported in Panchkula district on Monday, though one patient succumbed to the virus.

However, the district health authorities have added two positive cases to the overall tally, as two patients who tested positive on Sunday were traced on Monday. The two men, aged 74 and 14, are residents of Sector 11, Panchkula, and had moved to their farm in Ambala after getting sampled and returned on Monday.

“It is for the first time that no positive case has been reported from the lab since May last year. Though there is a decline in cases, residents should not lower their guard and get vaccinated, as this is the only way forward,” said Jasjit Kaur, civil surgeon, Panchkula.

While the district’s infection tally has risen to 30,528, death toll reached 371 after a 68-year-old man from Haryoli became the latest victim of Covid-19.

As many as 30,066 patients have been cured and discharged, leaving 91 active cases in the district.

Mohali logs 11 cases, lowest in second wave

In a major relief, Mohali district — which has been the worst hit across the tricity — on Monday reported only 11 fresh Covid-19 cases, which is the lowest in the second wave. It took the total count to 68,048.

However, after reporting no fatality for two consecutive days, the district logged two deaths, which took its toll to 1,039.

Of the fresh cases, three each surfaced in Mohali city, Kharar and Dhakoli and one each in Banur and Boothgarh.

Meanwhile, 69 patients were discharged from hospital, taking the number of those recovered to 66,599 and bringing down the district’s active caseload to 410.

No death in Chandigarh for second day

For the second consecutive day, Chandigarh reported no death due to Covid-19 while new cases declined to a new low in over four months as only 14 people tested positive on Monday.

The daily positivity rate dipped to 1.19%, as the health department conducted 1,173 tests in 24 hours.

The UT has reported 61,444 cases so far, of which only 311 remain active. While 60,327 patients have recovered, 806 have succumbed to the virus.