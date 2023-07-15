Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula man loses 3.91 lakh to sextortion scam

Panchkula man loses 3.91 lakh to sextortion scam

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jul 15, 2023 01:02 AM IST

The complainant, Rajinder Kumar, a resident of Sector 27, Panchkula, said on April 7, he received a video call on WhatsApp and as he answered it, a nude woman was on the other side, so he immediately disconnected the call

A 51-year-old Panchkula resident lost 3.91 lakh after he fell prey to a sextortion scam in April, police said on Friday.

Realising that he had been defrauded, Rajinder Kumar approached the police, who have registered a case under Sections 406, 420, 384 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code at the cyber police station in Sector 12, Panchkula.
Realising that he had been defrauded, Rajinder Kumar approached the police, who have registered a case under Sections 406, 420, 384 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code at the cyber police station in Sector 12, Panchkula. (iStock)

The complainant, Rajinder Kumar, a resident of Sector 27, said on April 7, he received a video call on WhatsApp and as he answered it, a nude woman was on the other side, so he immediately disconnected the call.

On April 10, a man claiming be a cop from the Delhi crime branch told him that his video with a nude woman was being circulated online and asked him to call a YouTuber to get it removed. On calling the given phone number, the man sought 17,980 to get the job done.

Rajinder said after he paid, the YouTuber said the video had been uploaded on various social media sites and he would need to pay 35,960 more. Alarming him more through repeated phone calls, the YouTube took 3.91 lakh in all from him.

On April 12, a cop claiming to be from the Jaipur crime branch called him, informing that the woman in the video call had ended her life and her family is asking 3 lakh for compromise.

Realising that he had been defrauded, he approached the police, who have registered a case under Sections 406, 420, 384 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code at the cyber police station in Sector 12, Panchkula.

