Panchkula residents decry ill-maintained green belts

Lying ignored for years, the green belts in the city are crying for attention. Most of these have become a hub of anti-social elements. Residents said their pleas to save the belts have fallen on deaf ears. Panchkula residents said the green belts in the city are crying for attention and their pleas to save the belts have fallen on deaf ears. (Sant Arora/HT)

Aarti Bansal, a resident of Sector 12, is planning to write a letter to the Haryana chief minister (CM).

“I am going to write to the CM on behalf of the residents of Sector 12. Our sector falls on the National Highway-22. Along the highway, we have a 20-ft-wide green belt which is being managed by the horticulture department,” she said.

“No lights are installed in the green belt so it is dangerous to go there at night. This place has become a hub of anti-social elements,” she said.

Residents said the fence of the green belt is in a dilapidated condition and needs immediate repair. Stray cattle can be seen roaming here.

To add to their woes, stagnant water due to the leakage in pipes has become a perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes, thus posing health hazards to people.

SK Nayar, a resident of Sector 15 and president of the Citizens Welfare Association, said: “The green belt opposite Sector 15 is in a dilapidated condition. The place, which falls in the Industrial Area, Phase 2, is poorly maintained. Overgrown grasses, stagnant water, cattle and stray dogs can be seen here.”

He said not only the green belts, but a few parks opposite Sector 15 are also in a bad shape.

Kartar Singh, a resident of Sector 12-A and secretary of the Senior Citizens’ Forum, said, “There is a green belt adjacent the national highway leading to Kalka. There are no lights installed. The lack of sanitation, overgrown shrubs and stagnant water during monsoons make the situation worse.”

He said the residents go to a nursery park in the Industrial Area, but its condition is no different. “The residents of Sector 12-A do not have any safe and green place where they can go for a walk,” he added.

Nayar said the green belts in Sectors 2, 4, 12, 12-A and industrial areas are in a bad shape.

However, the commissioner and deputy commissioner of the MC, Panchkula, could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

