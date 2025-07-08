Panchkula: Retired professor's body found in Morni forest

The body of a 62-year-old retired professor, who had gone missing from Aerocity, Mohali, on July 3, was recovered from Morni forests near Panchkula on Monday. The victim, identified as Amarjeet Sihag, a native of Sirsa, Haryana, resided in Aerocity and was allegedly kidnapped and murdered over a property dispute. (HT)

Police have arrested two persons — Vikram Singh, a native of Mansa and Balwinder Singh of Muktsar, both tenants in Aerocity, on the complaint of the victim’s son.

According to police, the victim had a long-standing property dispute with the duo.

Inspector Satwinder Singh, SHO of Aerocity police station, confirmed the arrests and said the police initially registered a case of kidnapping on the complaint of the victim’s son, Rahul. However, following the recovery of the body and interrogation of the accused, charges of murder were added under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Amarjeet Sihag was a retired professor from a government college in Sirsa and owned RR Memorial School and a B.Ed. college in Ellenabad, Haryana. He also had a flourishing property business in Mohali and owned around three acres of land in Mohali. He had two sons—one died in a road accident, and the other, Rahul, lived in the USA but returned to Mohali recently.

In his complaint, Rahul had stated that on July 3, his father left the house without informing anyone and did not return. Rahul suspected kidnapping, especially after Amarjeet called his domestic help, Duni Ram, asking him to arrange ₹35–40 lakh urgently and bring it to Sector 88. Amarjeet reportedly said the money was to be handed over to someone. After the murder, the accused dumped the body in the dense forests near Morni.

The body has now been sent to the mortuary in civil hospital, Phase-6. A post-mortem is scheduled for Tuesday.

Block president of the panchayat association and Mandhna village sarpanch, Panchpal Sharma, expressed concern over the deteriorating security situation. “Such incidents damage Morni’s reputation. Outsiders commit crimes here, but the local community suffers the stigma. We urge the administration to install CCTV cameras and begin regular patrolling on this stretch to prevent such heinous acts in the future,” he said.