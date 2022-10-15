Panchkula robbery cracked with arrest of two

Eleven days after three men robbed a money transfer firm’s employee of around ₹15 lakh after throwing chilli powder in his eyes and stabbing him with knives in Budhanpur on October 3, police on Friday cracked the case with the arrest of two of the accused, both below the age of 25.

Police have also recovered ₹7.6 lakh of the looted money from the accused, who have been identified as Gurjant Singh, alias Nony, 22, a resident of Budhanpur itself, and Shahbaj Khan, alias Labha, 20, of Dhakoli, Zirakpur.

The motorcycle and sharp-edged weapons used in the crime have also been recovered. Police will present the accused before a court on Saturday, where they will seek their remand to interrogate them about their absconding accomplice and the remaining money.

The victim, Laxmi Narayan, alias Lucky, 24, was on his way back after collecting money from various shops, when he was waylaid by the three accused on two motorcycles and robbed. The accused had taken away his bag containing ₹14.6 lakh and important documents.

A case under Section 379-B (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector-14 police station in this regard. If proven, the charge entails rigorous imprisonment between 10 and 14 years, with fine.