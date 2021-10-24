Panchkula: Rolling Tigers skaters make clean sweep

Rolling Tigers Club added 14 more medals to their medal tally to end up winning 92 overall medals on the last day of the 27th District Roller Skating Competition held at Blue Bird High School in Panchkula‘s Sector 16. They had won 78 medals on Day 1. The skaters won the medals in rink 1,2,3,4 and road races in which 40 are gold.

₹15,000, wallet stolen from two-wheeler parked in Chandigarh’s Sector 29

A man stole a wallet and ₹15,000 from a two-wheeler parked in Sector 29, police said on Saturday. Rohit Kumar of Sector 7, who works with a private finance company, said he had parked his Honda Activa outside a gym from where his valuables were stolen. Through CCTV cameras, the police have identified the accused as Aamir Khan of Sector 29 and booked him.

Light rain likely today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rain in the city on Sunday, following which dry weather will return. “A Western Disturbance is active over the area, which can bring in rain up to 20. This will cause the maximum temperature to fall down by 4-5 degrees,” said an IMD official.

Club owner, manager booked for violating 12am deadline

Satinder Singh, the owner, and Deepak, the general manager of Culture Brew Exchange, Sector 26, were booked after police found the bar open beyond 12am. A case under Section 188 of the IPC was registered.

iPhone stolen from Hotel Taj’s washroom

A woman’s mobile phone was stolen from a washroom at Hotel Taj in Sector 17 on October 19, police said on Saturday. The complainant, Aditi Goel, of Sector 6, Panchkula, said she had left her Apple iPhone in front of the mirror before entering one of the toilet cabins, but it was gone when she returned. A case under Section 380 of the IPC was registered.

Dadumajra man thrashed over old rivalry

A resident of Dadumajra Colony was assaulted by three people over an old rivalry. Bunty said accused Sahil, Raja, and Happy thrashed him with sticks on Friday and also snatched his mobile phone, ATM card, watch and other documents. He said the accused threatened him as well. An FIR under Sections 341, 323, 379B and 506 of the IPC has been registered.

Haryana man held for running illegal immigration firm

A man hailing from Haryana’s Fatehabad was arrested for running an illegal immigration firm in Phase 11 here, police said on Saturday. Raju Soni was arrested from his office – Bright Consultancy, following a tip-off. He had kept the passports of applicants in his possession, officials said, adding that four of them were seized during the raid. Soni was later granted bail.