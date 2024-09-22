Menu Explore
Panchkula: Saksham App to simplify polls for disabled voters

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Sep 22, 2024 07:56 AM IST

Panchkula deputy commissioner and district election officer Yash Garg said Saksham App had been created with the aim of making the exercise of voting rights easy and convenient for disabled voters

The Election Commission of India has launched Saksham App to facilitate easier voting for persons with disabilities and to help them avail of facilities at polling stations.

The Saksham App is available for Android through Google Play Store and iOS through App Store. (Ht File)
The Saksham App is available for Android through Google Play Store and iOS through App Store. (Ht File)

Panchkula deputy commissioner and district election officer Yash Garg said Saksham App had been created with the aim of making the exercise of voting rights easy and convenient for disabled voters.

The deputy commissioner said through Saksham App, Divyang voters can check their name in the voter list, request for polling booth location and wheelchair for movement around the booth. Further, voters can also lodge complaints on the app.

He shared that the app was available for Android through Google Play Store and iOS through App Store. As soon as the app opens, the option of voter registration, facilities at polling booth, information related to voter card and filing complaints will come up. After this, the app can be used for other facilities.

