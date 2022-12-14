Panchkula: Sector-5 fire station gets 7 new tenders

Haryana speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta flagged off seven new fire tenders at the Sector 5 fire station on Tuesday. With this, the number of fire tenders in fleet of the fire brigade in Panchkula district has increased to 28.

Gupta said that these vehicles, which have been purchased for ₹1.80 crore, are equipped with latest technology which will help in providing timely aid. These vehicles include three water mists with capacity of 2,000 litres each; two water tenders with capacity of 4,500 litres each ; one 7,000 litre water bouser and one 6,000 litre foam tender.

“The existing hydraulic ladder, which had developed snag, has now been repaired and is ready for use. Apart from this, the state government has accorded approval for purchase of a new hydraulic ladder at a cost of ₹16 crore,” the MLA said.

“The government has also approved three new fire stations at Mansa Devi Complex, Alipur Barwala and Sector 30 Pinjore and about ₹150 crore will be spent on their construction,” Gupta added.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal; MC joint commissioner Mamta Sharma; deputy director of fire department Gulshan Kalra and district fire officer Tarsen Singh were present at the launch of the new tenders.