Panchkula shocker: Elderly woman’s gold chain snatched in her own front yard

An elderly woman was robbed of her gold chain right outside her residence in Panchkula’s Sector 11 on Tuesday around noon. The snatchers had entered the courtyard on the pretext of enquiring something and covered face with a cloth. (HT File)

The victim, Kamlesh Katyal, 70, said she was sitting in the front yard of her house after returning from her routine walk when a young man came in on the pretext of asking a question.

Before she could respond, the man suddenly grabbed her gold chain. Kamlesh tried to resist, but the man managed to break the chain and flee the scene.

“He ran towards a scooter parked near House No. 941 and sped off towards the Sector 11/14 dividing road,” Kamlesh said. The assailant was wearing a black helmet and had his face covered with a black cloth.

Following the commotion, neighbours gathered, and Kamlesh discovered that the locket of her chain had fallen near the gate, but the chain, weighing approximately 40-50 grams, was taken.

A complaint was immediately lodged at Sector 10 police post. Acting on the information, head constable Davender, accompanied by constable Hemant, rushed to the scene and recorded Kamlesh’s statement.

Police have registered an FIR under Section 304 (snatching) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 5 police station, Panchkula.