Panchkula: Shopkeepers assault police officer at Mata Mansa Devi temple complex

During the ongoing Navratri festivities, a shopkeeper and his family from the temple’s prasad market allegedly assaulted a Haryana Police ASI at Mata Mansa Devi Temple complex. The incident occurred on Tuesday morning, and a case has been registered after the injured officer filed a formal complaint. Following the attack, security has been increased, particularly in the prasad market area. (HT Photo for representation)

According to available details, the accused struck the officer’s head with a stone and tore his uniform. Other police personnel were also assaulted during the altercation. Police have arrested two accused, identified as Mahendra and his son, Sahil. Mahendra’s wife, Sona, and daughter, Neha, have also been named as co-accused.

The incident unfolded when ASI Sukhjant Singh, an investigating officer from the Mansa Devi Complex (MDC) police station, went to the temple’s prasad market to investigate a complaint. He witnessed people manhandling PCR officials there. As he rushed to intervene, someone hit him on the head with a stone from behind. A crowd then gathered and tore his uniform.

The ASI stated that Sona, Mahendra’s wife, grabbed his arm and tore his uniform, while her son, Sahil, took a stone from his pocket and hit him with it. The officer began bleeding profusely and was taken to Sector-6 civil hospital for treatment by other police officers.

Following the attack, security has been increased, particularly in the prasad market area. Police patrolling has been intensified, and officers in plain clothes have also been deployed.

The area’s SHO, Virender Singh, confirmed that a case has been registered against Mahendra Singh, Sona, Sahil, and Neha, all residents of Bhaisa Tibba village. They have been charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for offences including voluntarily causing hurt, obstructing a public servant, unlawful assembly, rioting, and criminal intimidation.

Mahendra and Sahil have been arrested and sent to judicial custody until October 8, as stated by SHO Virender Singh.