Panchkula: Site manager duped of ₹2.4 lakh in fake cement supply fraud

A 47-year-old man from Dharampur Colony, Pinjore, was allegedly duped of ₹2.43 lakh in an online cement supply fraud case. The complainant, Rajnish Sharma, who works as a site manager in a private company, alleged that the fraud took place in December 2025 when construction work was underway at a site in Sector 20, Panchkula, and cement bags were required for the project. Following the complaint, the Cyber Crime police station registered an FIR under certain Sections of BNS. (HT File)

According to the complaint, Sharma searched online for UltraTech Cement suppliers and later received a phone call from a man identified as Sumit Singh, who offered to supply the cement. The accused allegedly sent a proforma invoice along with bank account details, claiming to represent the cement company. Believing the documents to be genuine, Sharma transferred money through NEFT to the bank account provided by the accused.

After receiving the payment, the accused allegedly demanded more money on the pretext of loading charges, security deposits and taxes. Sharma continued to make payments after being assured that the cement would soon be delivered to the construction site. However, despite repeated promises, no cement was supplied.

When Sharma demanded a refund, another person identified as Vishal Kumar allegedly assured him that the amount would be returned. However, the complainant did not receive the money back and later realised that he had been cheated.

Following the complaint, the Cyber Crime police station registered an FIR under Sections 61 (criminal conspiracy), 318(4) (cheating with dishonest inducement) and 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and started an investigation.