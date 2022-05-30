Panchkula | Stray animals reclaim Jhurriwala forest land day after central panel’s visit

A day after the municipal corporation pulled out all the stops to impress the environment ministry panel during its visit to the Jhurriwala forest land, which has been converted into a dump, it was business as usual on Sunday with stray cattle feeding on trash and packs of dogs roaming the area.

On the day of the visit of the four-member expert appraisal committee of the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change green drapes had covered the garbage dump, a metal wall hid the unsightly choe, stray animals were conspicuous by their absence and sanitary workers donned neon-green protective jackets, yellow hard hats and boots. The protective gear, which the waste pickers had uniformed themselves the previous day, were only donned by some.

Violating norms, the civic body had converted 12 acre forest land into a dumping ground, which posed a severe threat to wildlife and people living in the vicinity. The civic body had set up a solid waste management plant on the site and the team had come to inspect the site, after the MC filed for clearance from the environment department.

Usually, the area remains flooded with stray cattle, dogs, peacocks, and migratory birds. On occasion, leopards’ kill is also found hanging from the trees on the dumping ground.

