Panchkula | Stray animals reclaim Jhurriwala forest land day after central panel’s visit
A day after the municipal corporation pulled out all the stops to impress the environment ministry panel during its visit to the Jhurriwala forest land, which has been converted into a dump, it was business as usual on Sunday with stray cattle feeding on trash and packs of dogs roaming the area.
On the day of the visit of the four-member expert appraisal committee of the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change green drapes had covered the garbage dump, a metal wall hid the unsightly choe, stray animals were conspicuous by their absence and sanitary workers donned neon-green protective jackets, yellow hard hats and boots. The protective gear, which the waste pickers had uniformed themselves the previous day, were only donned by some.
Violating norms, the civic body had converted 12 acre forest land into a dumping ground, which posed a severe threat to wildlife and people living in the vicinity. The civic body had set up a solid waste management plant on the site and the team had come to inspect the site, after the MC filed for clearance from the environment department.
Usually, the area remains flooded with stray cattle, dogs, peacocks, and migratory birds. On occasion, leopards’ kill is also found hanging from the trees on the dumping ground.
-
Char Dham yatra: Uttarakhand to screen pilgrims aged above 50 after 101 deaths
According to the Uttarakhand health department, 101 pilgrims have died during the course of the yatra, including 49 in Kedarnath Dham, 20 in Badrinath Dham, 7 in Gangotri Dham and 25 in Yamunotri Dham. Of these, one each died in Kedarnath and Badrinath on Sunday.
-
Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead day after security downgrade
Addressing a press conference, Punjab director general of police VK Bhawra said Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing is a result of inter-gang rivalry, adding that Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang and Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar are involved. He said the murder seems to be in retaliation to Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera’s murder in Mohali last year as one of Moose Wala’s manager was named as a conspirator in the case.
-
Sidhu Moose Wala death: Singer-politician who was shrouded in controversy
Born in Mansa’s Moosa village, he shot to fame in a short span after he went to Canada in 2016 on a student visa, but soon developed a reputation of being controversy’s favourite child. His violent songs allegedly promoted gun culture and led to a string of criminal cases. His pages on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter often showed him carrying weapons or in the company of people flaunting firearms. His official YouTube channel logo at one time depicted a man dressed in black, with a covered face, carrying an AK-47 assault rifle.
-
BJP fields Dalit face Krishan Lal Panwar for Rajya Sabha seat
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday declared former transport minister and, Krishan Lal Panwar a Dalit leader, as its candidate from Haryana for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections. The 64- year-old, who is a matriculate, had unsuccessfully contested the October 2014 assembly elections as a BJP nominee. Known as a party hopper, he represented the Assandh assembly in 1991, 1996 and 2000, and Israna segment in 2009 and 2014.
-
Yamunanagar extortion bid: Two members of Narender Rana gang held from UP
Almost a week after a Yamunanagar-based merchant allegedly received extortion calls demanding ₹50 lakh and subsequently shots were fired at merchant Sumit Narula's shop for not doing so, police on Sunday arrested two men for their involvement in the crime. The accused were identified as Sagar and Dushyant, of Saharanpur and members of purported gangster Narender Rana's gang, from Uttar Pradesh. The duo was presented before a court and taken into four-day remand.
