Panchkula: Stray dog found dead, bound in hedges

Local police have registered a case against an unknown individual in connection with the murder of a stray dog in Sector 20. The dog’s body was discovered in the hedges near a local mandi, with its legs tied. The Sector-20 police station has registered the case under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 11(1)(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Authorities are currently working to identify the accused person. (HT File)

The complaint was filed by Preeti (39), a resident of Sector 20, who regularly feeds stray animals in her locality. On June 8, she received information that one of the dogs she fed at the Sector-20 mandi had been poisoned and its legs tied to a rope. Upon reaching the grain market, she witnessed the stray dog’s body being thrown into the hedges. She subsequently demanded police action.

