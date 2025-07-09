Panchkula: The Bhau Project launches 2 pet ambulances for tricity

In a significant step toward improving emergency care for small animals, The Bhau Project, a registered charitable trust, launched two dedicated pet ambulances for the tricity region. The initiative was inaugurated at a special event held in Panchkula, with Rekha Sharma, member of Rajya Sabha, as the chief guest. The ambulances are equipped to handle emergency medical care and transportation for small animals in distress. (HT Photo)

The ambulances are equipped to handle emergency medical care and transportation for small animals in distress, ensuring timely intervention and support for injured or sick strays and pets. This marks a major milestone in The Bhau Project’s mission to build a more compassionate and responsive ecosystem for animal welfare.

The initiative is spearheaded by Rickey Dharmani, founder of The Bhau Project, who has devoted over two decades to animal rescue and care. “Every life matters, human or animal. These ambulances will serve as a lifeline for animals in urgent need and we hope to inspire more such humane efforts across the country,” said Dharmani.

“This initiative is a shining example of how compassion, when backed by action, can create real change. I am proud to be part of this launch and will remain closely associated with such a noble cause,” said Rekha Sharma, MP Rajya Sabha.

With the launch of these ambulances, The Bhau Project hopes to set a new standard for urban animal care and encourage more public-private partnerships in the welfare space. The trust invites citizens, institutions, and local bodies to come together in building a more humane future for all living beings.