Saturday, Jun 08, 2024
Panchkula to get engg college, int'l level shooting range: Gupta

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jun 08, 2024 08:44 AM IST

The foundation stones for an engineering college and an international-level shooting range will be laid soon in Sector 32, Panchkula.

Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta distributing Haryana Roadways ‘Happy Cards’ at the Panchkula bus stand on Friday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Haryana assembly speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta shared this after reviewing complaints received during Janta Darbar and Vikasit Bharat Yatra at the PWD rest house in Panchkula on Friday.

“By making a road map for the next three months, not only Panchkula, but the entire state will be developed with public cooperation,” said Gupta.

He said the matter of a building for the Panchkula municipal corporation had been resolved and its construction will start soon. Apart from this, the Sector 20 underpass will also be completed by July.

‘Happy cards’ distributed to beneficiaries

Later in the day, Gupta distributed “Happy Cards” to beneficiaries under Haryana Antyodaya Parivahan Yojana at the Panchkula bus stand.

“Happy Cards” are being issued to families with an annual income of up to 1 lakh, providing free travel in Haryana state transport ordinary buses for up to 1,000 km.

Speaking on the occasion, Gupta said, “Earlier, Panchkula was the only district which did not even have a bus depot. The present government built a depot and allotted 150 buses for it. In the next two months, 50 more electric buses are going to come to Panchkula to provide better transport facilities to people.”

He added that soon buses will also be run for Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula to get engg college, int’l level shooting range: Gupta
