Panchkula: Told to leave gathering, man opens fire with gun

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Apr 24, 2025 09:22 AM IST

Enraged over being rebuffed by his friend at his office on Malla road in Bhogpur, a man allegedly fired three shots in the air with his licensed double-barrelled gun in Pinjore, Panchkula, on Tuesday night.

Pinjore police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the BNS and the Arms Act. (HT Photo)
Pinjore police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the BNS and the Arms Act. (HT Photo)

Before opening fire with his gun, the accused, Mehtab Singh from Bhogpur, had trained a country-made pistol at another friend’s head. He is now on the run.

It all started when the complainant, Pyare Lal, 47, of Bhogpur, was having drinks with Nazir, alias Billu, who runs a property dealing business named Chaudhary Property Dealer, at his office, when the accused Mehtab Singh arrived on his motorcycle.

After Mehtab declined offer for food, Billu asked him to leave. This enraged Mehtab, who allegedly pulled out a country-made pistol and trained it on Billu’s head. Billu managed to snatch the weapon, leading to a physical fight between the two.

Pyare Lal intervened and separated them, after which enraged Mehtab left the scene. Billu then contacted the police. However, Mehtab returned shortly after with his licensed double-barrelled gun. He allegedly fired two to three rounds before leaving.

Pinjore police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

