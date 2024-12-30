Panchkula triple murder: Police launch manhunt for Delhi’s ‘Nandu Gang’ shooters

A week after the chilling triple murder that rocked Panchkula, police are yet to apprehend the attackers. The perpetrators, identified as Sahil and Vijay, are members of Delhi’s infamous Nandu Gang and have a long criminal history. The Nandu Gang is notorious for its involvement in violent crimes, particularly in Delhi and surrounding regions. (HT file photo)

The vehicle used in the crime, a Honda City, was recovered from Bathinda Railway Station, marking their last known location, a police official privy to the matter said. The car was originally registered under the name of a Gurgaon-based resident but has since been sold multiple times.

“The attack, which resulted in the death of three individuals, including Vinit alias Vicky, was triggered by a longstanding gang rivalry between Manjeet Mahal Gang and Nandu Gang,” a police official said.

Vicky and his brother Ashok Gehlot, who is currently lodged in jail, had a history of enmity with members of the Nandu Gang. Police revealed that Sahil and Vijay traveled from Himachal Pradesh to Panchkula with the sole intent of targeting Vinit.

Deceased Vinit had criminal history

Vinit is a member of the infamous Manjeet Mahal gang and also had five cases against him, including murder, robbery, and extortion. In 2019, Vinit was injured during a police shootout with the Dwarka gang in Najafgarh.

Sahil and Vijay, both in their early 20s, are residents of Najafgarh, Delhi, and have a long history of criminal activities. According to investigators, their gang had unresolved disputes with Vicky and Ashok, leading to the fatal attack. Vicky’s elder brother Ashok Gehlot faces 18 cases of murder, extortion, and under the Arms Act. He was lodged in the Mandoli jail in Delhi, under MCOCA Act.

Panchkula police are coordinating with their counterparts in Delhi, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh to track the accused.

On the morning of December 23, the attack took place shortly after a birthday celebration at the Sultanat Hotel in Pinjore. As the victims were leaving the hotel around 2:40 am, two assailants opened fire, firing approximately 15 rounds at their Scorpio SUV. The attack claimed the lives of Vinit alias Vicky, his 17-year-old nephew, and a 22-year-old woman, Vandana, who was accompanying them.

Gang run by UK-based gangster

The Nandu Gang is notorious for its involvement in violent crimes, particularly in Delhi and surrounding regions. This gang is managed by United Kingdom-based gangster Kapil Sangwan, alias Nandu. In March this year, Sangwan claimed responsibility for gunning down Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) state president, Nafe Singh Rathee, in a social media post. The post said Rathee was killed due to his close friendship with Sangwan’s rival, gangster Manjeet Mahal. Sangwan, a native of Najafgarh, has been embroiled in a longstanding feud with the Mahal faction, resulting in numerous casualties over the years.