 Panchkula: Two awarded 7-year jail for murder bid on youth - Hindustan Times
Panchkula: Two awarded 7-year jail for murder bid on youth

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 14, 2024 09:16 AM IST

The court of district and sessions judge Ved Parkash Sirohi convicted Armaan, alias Bona, 18, of attempt to murder under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code and under the Arms Act, while Manu, 18, was convicted of attempt to murder

Panchkula A local court on Wednesday sentenced two residents of Indira Colony, Sector 16, to seven years in jail for trying to kill a youth in September 2021 to avenge a fight with a friend.

The court of district and sessions judge Ved Parkash Sirohi convicted Armaan, alias Bona, 18, of attempt to murder under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code and under the Arms Act, while Manu, 18, was convicted of attempt to murder. A fine of 3,000 was imposed on Armaan and 25,000 on Manu.

They were found guilty of stabbing Dheeraj, a resident of Mauli village, Chandigarh, who worked at an optical shop in Sector 9, Panchkula.

“Both the accused in furtherance of common intention gave knife blows to Dheeraj and attempted to cause his death. The knife used in the commission of offence has also been recovered from the possession of the accused,” ruled the court while convicting them on Tuesday.

