Panchkula: Two sentenced to 7-year rigorous imprisonment for knifepoint robbery

The court of sessions judge Ved Parkash Sirohi has sentenced Kuldeep Singh, alias Soni, 25, and Sulkhan Singh, 28, both residents of Kalka's Karanpur village, to seven years of rigorous imprisonment in a robbery case. The Panchkula court also directed the convicts to pay a fine of ₹ 5,000 each.

The Pinjore police station had initially registered a case against the duo on February 19, 2022, under Sections 379-A, 341, 397, 411, 506, 201 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The court ultimately convicted them under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 392 (robbery), 397 (robbery or dacoity, with attempts to cause death or grievous hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation), read with Section 34 (common intention) of the IPC.

According to the prosecution, the two convicts illegally obstructed complainant Padma Tsewang and his friends. They then robbed Tsewang’s mobile phone and forcibly transferred ₹1,400 from his Google Pay account to Kuldeep Singh’s mobile phone at knifepoint, putting him in fear of instant death.

The court handed down a seven-year jail term to both men under Section 397 read with Section 34 IPC, and a five-year jail term under Section 392 IPC. They were also sentenced under other relevant sections and directed to pay a fine of ₹5,000 each.