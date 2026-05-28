Panchkula: Vij checks power helpline efficiency with surprise call centre visit

Haryana energy minister and Ambala Cantt MLA Anil Vij on Wednesday carried out a surprise inspection of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) call centre in Panchkula to assess the functioning of the electricity consumer grievance redressal system. Addressing the media, Vij said that both UHBVN and Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) have established a dedicated 1912 helpline call centres for prompt redressal. (HT File)

During the visit, Vij reviewed the handling of consumer complaints, monitored live calls received at the centre and examined the response mechanism adopted by officials. He also interacted with employees working at the facility and sought detailed feedback regarding the functioning of the call centre.

Addressing the media, Vij said that both UHBVN and Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) have established a dedicated 1912 helpline call centres for prompt redressal of electricity-related complaints. He urged consumers to register complaints through the helpline instead of contacting employees directly, stating that the system ensures transparency and proper monitoring of grievances.

The minister said that around 250 employees are deployed round-the-clock at the Panchkula call centre. He said nearly 2,500 complaints were received on Wednesday, of which almost half had already been resolved, while work on the remaining complaints was underway. Vij also personally spoke to several consumers over the phone to verify whether complaints were being addressed within the stipulated time.

He directed officials to ensure that complaints are resolved within two hours in urban areas and four hours in rural areas. Taking serious note of complaints from Morni and Rohtak regarding prolonged power disruptions, he instructed concerned officials to immediately restore electricity supply and speed up grievance resolution.

Vij said that he himself lodged a complaint by calling on the helpline to test the efficiency of the system and warned that strict accountability would be fixed against negligent officials or employees.