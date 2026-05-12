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    Panchkula: Village-dominated wards outperformed sectors in polling

    A total of 2,07,444 voters were eligible to vote, out of which 1,10,743 votes were polled, taking the overall voting percentage to 53%

    Published on: May 12, 2026 6:32 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
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    Rural areas witnessed significantly higher voter participation than urban sectors in the Panchkula municipal corporation elections, with village-dominated wards recording the highest turnout percentages.

    Ward 2, which includes Mansa Devi Complex Sector 2, Sector 6 and Majri village, recorded only 42.80% polling with 4,751 votes. (HT File)
    Ward 2, which includes Mansa Devi Complex Sector 2, Sector 6 and Majri village, recorded only 42.80% polling with 4,751 votes. (HT File)

    A total of 2,07,444 voters were eligible to vote, out of which 1,10,743 votes were polled, taking the overall voting percentage to 53%.

    Ward 20, comprising Khatauli, Jalauli, Nangal, Alipur, Toka, Sukhdarshanpur, Khangesara, Kot and Billa villages, recorded the highest turnout of 81.96%.

    Similarly, Ward 19, covering Ramgarh, Billa, Jaswantgarh, Dabkouri and Mankaya villages, witnessed the second-highest turnout of 68.99%.

    Worst performers

    In contrast, urban sector-based wards witnessed comparatively lower polling. Ward 3, comprising Sector 7 and Sector 8, recorded the lowest turnout of 41.67%. Likewise, Ward 2, which includes Mansa Devi Complex Sector 2, Sector 6 and Majri village, recorded only 42.80% polling with 4,751 votes.

    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Panchkula: Village-dominated Wards Outperformed Sectors In Polling
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