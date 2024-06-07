Panchkula youth hurt in acid attack by shopkeeper

A 24-year-old man was attacked with acid during an altercation between shopkeepers over a flex board in Sector 15 on Wednesday. The victim, Ajay Sharma, was hospitalised with burns on the face, eyes and hands. (iStock)

The victim, Ajay Sharma, was hospitalised with burns on the face, eyes and hands.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

In his statement to police, Ajay said his family ran a shop “Maa Durga Fashioners” in a booth at the Sector 15 market in Panchkula.

Around 5.30 pm on Wednesday, he rushed to the market after learning that two shopkeepers Sunil Malhotra and Dipesh Mehta were fighting with his father, Vijay Sharma.

When he reached the market, he saw Sunil fighting with his father and as he intervened, Sunil splashed a liquid on his face from a bottle, inflicting burns on his face and hands.

Police said Sunil and Dipesh had an argument over flex boards installed in front of their shops in the market. Sunil dragged even Ajay’s father Vijay in the altercation. Accusing Vijay of colluding with Dipesh in getting the flex board installed, he manhandled him. When Ajay intervened, Sunil threw acid on him, leaving him injured.

Ajay was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, and remains under treatment.

Acting on his complaint, police booked Sunil under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 326-A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid, etc.) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 14 police station. No arrest has been made so far.