Panchkula: 23-year-old newly married woman ends life over dowry harassment

Being harassed for dowry, a 23-year-old woman hanged herself to death at her in-laws’ house in Sector 8, Panchkula, on Tuesday evening. Her father told the Panchkula police that since her wedding, her in-laws had been harassing her and beating her up to bring ₹ 10 lakh as dowry. (iStock)

Hailing from Ludhiana, the woman had gotten married in April this year and was a housewife. Her husband had left for Canada on a study visa two months ago.

Her father told the police that since her wedding, her in-laws had been harassing her and beating her up to bring ₹10 lakh as dowry. She had spoken to them about this on Sunday and around 5 pm on Tuesday, she hanged herself at her in-laws’ house, he said.

Following investigation, Sector 7 police have booked the woman’s husband and his parents under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 304-B (dowry death) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). No arrest has been made yet.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!