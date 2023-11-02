Panchkula: 23-year-old newly married woman ends life over dowry harassment
Hailing from Ludhiana, the woman had gotten married in April this year and was a housewife; her husband had left for Canada on a study visa two months ago
Being harassed for dowry, a 23-year-old woman hanged herself to death at her in-laws’ house in Sector 8, Panchkula, on Tuesday evening.
Hailing from Ludhiana, the woman had gotten married in April this year and was a housewife. Her husband had left for Canada on a study visa two months ago.
Her father told the police that since her wedding, her in-laws had been harassing her and beating her up to bring ₹10 lakh as dowry. She had spoken to them about this on Sunday and around 5 pm on Tuesday, she hanged herself at her in-laws’ house, he said.
Following investigation, Sector 7 police have booked the woman’s husband and his parents under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 304-B (dowry death) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). No arrest has been made yet.
