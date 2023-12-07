close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula: 5,000 Canadian dollars, gold stolen from Sector-12 house

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Dec 07, 2023 09:38 AM IST

Police have launched a probe into the theft of gold jewellery and 5,000 Canadian dollars from a house in Sector 12-A here

A case under Sections 380 (theft) and 454 (house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 14 police station in Panchkula. (HT PHOTO)
Complainant Jaswinder Kaur, 38, reported that she had returned from Canada in January and had kept 5,000 Canadian dollars in a purse, along with a gold set, in an almirah.

On February 2, Harjit Kaur of Sector 28, Chandigarh, a family friend, visited her. Leaving the house in Harjit’s care, she left to buy some things from the nearby Vita booth. But when she returned, Harjit left in a jiffy, Jaswinder said.

Two days later, when she checked her almirah, she was shocked to find her gold jewellery and dollars missing.

Suspecting Harjit, she had been trying to contact her for months, but in vain. Eventually, she contacted police, who have now registered a case under Sections 380 (theft) and 454 (house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 14 police station.

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 07, 2023
