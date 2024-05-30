 Panchkula: Bus mows down pedestrian out for shopping - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 30, 2024
Panchkula: Bus mows down pedestrian out for shopping

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
May 30, 2024 08:50 AM IST

Victim’s wife, Sunita Devi, who works as a labourer, told police that she and her husband were walking back home after buying vegetables when a speeding bus hit her husband from behind

A speeding bus claimed the life of a pedestrian in Kalka on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Adesh Kumar, a resident of Kalka, Panchkula. (iStock)
The deceased was identified as Adesh Kumar, a resident of Kalka. His wife, Sunita Devi, who works as a labourer, told police that she and her husband were walking back home after buying vegetables and other household items on Monday night. On the way, a speeding bus hit her husband from behind, causing him to fall on the road.

Before he could regain his balance, the bus ran him over, leaving him grievously injured.

Kumar was rushed to the Kalka government hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Acting on Devi’s complaint, police booked the bus driver, identified as Ranjit of Kalka, under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Chandigarh / Panchkula: Bus mows down pedestrian out for shopping
