Panchkula: Businessman defrauded of 5-L in forex trading scam

A businessman from Sector-15 was allegedly defrauded of ₹5.90 lakh by cybercriminals in a forex trading scam. Police are currently examining the mobile numbers and bank accounts used by the fraudsters. (HT Photo for representation)

The victim Vedpal Jindal in his complaint alleged that the fraud began on July 17 when he received a WhatsApp message from a number promoting forex trading. Initially hesitant, he was later persuaded by a person identifying herself as Prachi Sharma to start trading with ₹40,000.

The fraudsters sent him a link to a fake website, “Market Access”, and provided a bank account number for the transfer. After he deposited the initial amount, an ₹8,000 profit was credited to his account on the website, which earned his trust.

Encouraged by the fake returns, Jindal transferred more money in subsequent transactions, totaling ₹5.90 lakh. The website then showed his account with a profit of ₹35 lakh. However, when he tried to withdraw the money, the option was disabled. The scammer demanded an additional ₹7.83 lakh as a tax for the withdrawal.

At this point, Jindal became suspicious and refused to pay. The scammers then stopped all communication. A case has been registered against unknown individuals under relevant sections of the BNS and an investigation is underway at the Cyber Crime police station, Sector 20. Police are currently examining the mobile numbers and bank accounts used by the fraudsters.