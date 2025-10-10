Panchkula’s bus stops in ruins amid civic apathy

The public transport infrastructure is in a state of alarming neglect, with several bus stops across the city turning into unsanitary shelters for beggars and the homeless. In many locations, makeshift shanties have been erected, leaving little to no space for commuters to wait safely. A bus stop near Suraj theatre in Panchkula (Sant Arora/HT)

Broken cemented seats, crumbling structures, and scattered garbage have become a common sight at these stops, worsened by overgrown grass encroaching on the premises. As a result, passengers are forced to wait precariously on the roadside, often exposed to the elements and passing traffic.

At several bus stops, the seating areas are entirely occupied by the belongings of homeless individuals. In more concerning instances, damaged shelters have become hotspots for public urination. While such structures are meant to offer protection during monsoons, commuters say the condition of Panchkula’s bus stops makes them utterly ineffective.

The bus stop near Suraj Theatre is reportedly in a ‘pathetic’ state, completely covered by tall grass, making the shelter almost invisible and inaccessible. Similar scenes are found in the industrial area, where broken walls, cracked roofs, and foul-smelling garbage surround the deteriorated bus stops.

Students who rely on public buses for their daily commute say the situation has remained unchanged for years. Aditi Sharma, a college student traveling daily to Chandigarh, said, “The condition of Panchkula’s bus stops has been the same for the past two years. There’s hardly any lighting in the evening, and it feels unsafe, especially during winters when it gets dark early.”

A municipal corporation (MC) engineering department official claimed that maintenance responsibility was transferred to the Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA) nearly a year ago. However, a senior official from the PMDA engineering wing refused to comment, suggesting the stops might still be under the MC’s control. This blame game between the two civic bodies has left essential repair and maintenance work in limbo, with no clear accountability in place.

S.K. Nayar, president of the Citizen Welfare Association, slammed the authorities for their negligence, drawing a comparison with neighbouring Chandigarh, where bus stops are in ‘much better condition’.