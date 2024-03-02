Panchkula’s industrial area to get concrete roads

Roads in Panchkula’s industrial area that cater to heavy vehicles will be built with concrete, said Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Friday. Haryana assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta made the announcement on Friday. (HT File)

“Concrete roads will last longer. The work will begin from Monday,” said Gupta while inaugurating carpeting work of roads in Sector 2.

The municipal corporation is undertaking carpeting of almost all roads in Sector 2 at a cost of ₹2.28 crore. Gupta said all roads in Panchkula will be transformed, and the work for construction/carpeting of roads will be done by the municipal corporation, Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA) and the Haryana Shehari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) at a cost of around ₹200 crore.

“Yesterday only, the municipal corporation passed a budget of ₹255 crore for the financial year 2024-25, which will give further impetus to development of Panchkula,” he added.

“All roads falling under the jurisdiction of municipal corporation, PMDA and HSVP are being carpeted as per requirement and in the same series, carpeting work of roads in Sector 2 has started today. This effort will ensure pothole-free roads in Panchkula,” the speaker said.

He directed officers to make sure that high-quality material is used in the road construction/carpeting work.