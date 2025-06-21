Panchkula’s yoga guru transforms lives, one breath at a time

For decades, dedicated yoga teachers have been instrumental in disseminating the knowledge of yogic asanas and pranayama worldwide. Among them is Vinod Bajaj, 64, a revered yoga teacher in Panchkula. Over the past 26 years, Bajaj has not only developed advanced yoga postures but has also dedicated himself to training thousands of individuals. Every morning, from 5:30 am to 7 am, he can be found meticulously guiding approximately a hundred individuals – whom he calls his energetic yogis – in their yoga practice at Yavnika Garden, Sector-5. ‘Energetic Yogis’ will celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21 at Town Park, Sector-5, starting 5.15 am. (SANT ARORA/HT)

Bajaj’s focus is on teaching the right breathing techniques. “It’s important to know when and how to inhale and exhale,” he says, adding that “Many physical and mental ailments can be resolved with the right way of yoga.”

According to him, 50% yoga, 30% good diet, and 20% positivity works best for wellness.

His innovative approach extends to traditional techniques. For instance, Kapalbhati, the “skull shining” breath, typically performed seated, has been uniquely adapted by Bajaj into a standing variation. This technique is credited with numerous health benefits by enhancing the nervous system.

Bajaj also incorporates a distinctive style of Mandook Asana, which he says, improves the digestive, excretory, urinary, reproductive, and endocrine systems.

Similarly, Bhastrika (bellows breath) performed in a standing posture, as taught by Bajaj, is considered beneficial for improving eyesight and enhancing lung and heart functioning. Advanced variations of Anulom-Vilom (alternate nostril breathing) are also integrated to benefit the entire body. His comprehensive one-and-a-half-hour classes also feature other vital yogic practices such as Chandra Bhedi Pranayam, Surya Bhedana Pranayama, and Ardha Yoga Mudra.

The profound impact of Bajaj’s teachings is evident in the testimonials of his students. Ravi Prakash Sharma, for instance, attests that the discipline of yoga has “transformed his life”, noting he now “rarely falls ill”.