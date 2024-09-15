Panchkula: Snatcher follows woman into house, makes off with gold chain

A snatcher followed a woman into her house while she was parking her scooter and made off with her gold chain in Sector 17 on Friday afternoon. A CCTV footage of the incident. (HT Photo)

In her complaint to police, Meenakshi Gupta, 34, said she had just returned home after picking up her son from school in Sector 16, Panchkula.

As she entered her house on a Honda Activa with her child, a youth wearing a helmet followed her inside and tried to snatch her gold chain. She held on to the chain, but the accused managed to pull it off and fled with his accomplice waiting outside the gate on a Honda Activa.

As she raised the alarm, her family members rushed out, but the accused had managed to make good their escape. CCTV footage showed the two accused following the victim to her house.

A case under Section 304 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the Sector 14 police station.