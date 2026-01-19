Panchkula: Kin of 3 road cleaners killed in road accident get ₹36-lakh relief

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Panchkula, has awarded a total compensation of ₹36.16 lakh to the families of three workers who were killed in a road accident in 2023. Following the trial, the tribunal broke down the compensation as follows: ₹19,24,092 for the family of Fahim; ₹11,66,475 for the family of Nathu Lal; and ₹5,26,379 for the family of Ballu Ram. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The victims, Ballu Ram, 60, Nathu Lal, 57, and Fahim, 25, were engaged in road cleaning duties and collecting waste near a parked tractor on National Highway-7, near the ITBP campus in Bhanu, around 4 pm on June 12, 2023.

While they were working, a speeding Mahindra Bolero pick-up, driven in a rash and negligent manner, struck them. Nathu Lal and Fahim were crushed between the vehicles and declared dead on arrival at the Civil Hospital in Sector 6, while Ballu Ram succumbed to his injuries the following day at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Following the trial, the tribunal broke down the compensation as follows: ₹19,24,092 for the family of Fahim; ₹11,66,475 for the family of Nathu Lal; and ₹5,26,379 for the family of Ballu Ram. The tribunal directed the pick-up driver, Ajay Kumar, the owner, Sudhanshu Sachdev, and the insurer, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, to pay the awarded amounts, along with 6% annual interest from the date the petitions were filed until the realisation of the payment.

Although the vehicle owner and insurer denied involvement during the proceedings, and the driver was proceeded against ex parte, the tribunal held them liable based on the evidence and the FIR registered at the Chandimandir police station.