Pandit Birju Maharaj honoured at Pracheen Kala Kendra’s baithak
Pracheen Kala Kendra has organised its 272nd baithak in which Pandit Birju Maharaj’s son, grandson and granddaughter-in-law had dance performances. The event was organised at the ML. Koser Indoor Auditorium of the Kendra.
The baithak was held to honour Pandit Birju Maharaj, who was awarded the Guru ML Koser Award by the Kendra in the year 2011 .
The event commenced with a solo performance of Shiva stuti by Tribhuvan Maharaj. He presented a kathak performance in composition based on braj taal, which was followed by a traditional kathak dance in teen tals. He was accompanied on stage by Rahul Vishwakarma on tabla, Jayavardhan Dadhich for vocals and Waris Khan on sarangi.
The event also featured performances by young artists of Birju Maharaj Parampara, Rahul Monga, Shailja Panchkas and Taran Garg. Tribhuvan Maharaj and Rajni Maharaj also performed a duet.
The event was concluded with baithaki bhav by Pandit Jaikishan Maharaj. Kendra registrar Shobha Kausar honoured the artists.
-
Chandigarh’s Nature Interpretation Centre off the ground
Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday inaugurated a Nature Interpretation Centre in Kansal forest area at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary. The centre, developed by UT department of forests and wildlife, has been established to meet the general curiosity of visitors on the subject of wildlife apart from imparting knowledge and acting as an information source of nature education.
-
Bar Body seeks better security measures at Punjab and Haryana HC
The Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association has written to the high court administration, seeking measures to secure the premises. The letter, addressed to the high court security committee chairman, comes after the Chandigarh Police found an abandoned scooter in the chambers of lawyers and established that it was stolen.
-
Chandigarh police detain four men claiming to be CBI sleuths
In high drama near Bapu Dham Colony light point on Tuesday night, the Chandigarh Police detained four men claiming to be CBI officials. Sources in the police said on Tuesday night, they received a call regarding a fight between two parties near Bapu Dham Colony light point. The men claimed that they had gone to the IT Park and rounded up a company's owner. CBI officials did not confirm further action taken.
-
Was stressed, says cop accused of killing 6-yr-old boy who asked him for money
A six-year-old boy was allegedly killed by a head constable for repeatedly asking him for money to buy food during the Rath Yatra in Datia, police said on Wednesday. The policeman, Ravi Sharma, who was posted at Police Training Centre in Gwalior, was arrested on Tuesday. When he was interrogated and video footage was shown to him in which the boy was seen asking him something, Sharma allegedly confessed.
-
Two held in Chandigarh for immigration fraud, 27 passports recovered
Police arrested two persons allegedly involved in an immigration fraud and recovered 27 passports from their possession. The accused, identified as Tajinder Singh, 31, of Mohali and Major Singh Kulkarni, 41, of Amritsar, ran a company, Universal Travels in Sector 47. They further alleged that the accused have shut down their business and fled. The accused were produced before court and sent to a two-day police remand.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics