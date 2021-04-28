Panel for sweeping reforms in PU senate, syndicate

The high-level committee constituted to examine the governing structure of Panjab University (PU) has accepted the suggestions made by the three-member sub-committee regarding the constitution and composition of varsity’ senate and syndicate.

Based on these suggestions, the recommendations of the panel and the comments of the Punjab government, the final report will be prepared by the committee and submitted to the office of the vice-president of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, who is the chancellor of PU.

No registered graduates’ constituency

The high-level committee during the last meeting on April 19 has resolved that as a substitute to registered graduates’ constituency, four eminent PU alumni be nominated by the chancellor. They have also resolved that 18 persons will be nominated by the chancellor instead of the existing provision of 36.

In the last meeting, the nominees of the Punjab government had sought time to seek the views of their state on the proposed changes, which will be incorporated in the final report.

Recommendations of sub-committee

According to the recommendations made by the sub-committee, the election will be held for only 14 members of the senate, including two professors elected from university departments and two members elected from among associate and assistant professors. Four members will be elected from among the principals of affiliated and constituent colleges and six members will be elected from among the teachers of affiliated colleges. Besides this, two members will be from the Punjab legislative assembly. There will be no separate constituency of faculties.

The 11-member panel of experts was constituted by the chancellor in February to recommend governance reforms in light of the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) after the University Grants Commission (UGC) in November had informed PU to initiate governance reforms as per the provisions mentioned in the PU Act and regulations.

The committee has received only 167 responses from the stakeholders, out of which 113 have given suggestions on governance reforms. Moreover, only three meetings have been held by the committee.

No election for syndicate members proposed

According to the report submitted by the sub-committee, which was accessed by HT, instead of 15 elected members, it was proposed that 10 members be nominated to the syndicate by the vice-chancellor on seniority basis by rotation. These members will be from among the deans of faculties, university teachers, college principals and professors, and a teacher other than professors of colleges. The report also states that a person once appointed as a member of the syndicate will not be repeated.

Propose realignment of territorial jurisdiction

The high-level committee has also accepted the proposal submitted by the sub-committee regarding the realignment of territorial jurisdiction of PU. It had been suggested that the colleges situated in close proximity may be affiliated to PU and the colleges situated in distant places (200km-250km from PU) like Fazilka, Abhohar, Muktsar be affiliated to other state universities depending upon their respective proximity.