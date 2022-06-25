Panel takes stock of facilities at Ludhiana Railway Station
The passenger amenities committee (PAC) of Indian Railways, led by chairperson PK Krishnadas, conducted an inspection at the Ludhiana Railway Station on Saturday.
Krishandas spoke to the passengers about facilities available at the railway station as well as in the trains and checked the drinking water taps as well as the canteen at platform number 1.
The team checked the damage caused during the protest against the Agnipath scheme around seven days ago. Krishnadas took details of the damage from station director Abhinav Singla and also directed the authorities to prepare a report. The committee members found that the retiring rooms at the station were dirty.
The CCTV room of the Government Railway Police was also checked and the members of the panel said that it is too small. While inspecting the washrooms, which are maintained by a private contractor, the PAC team found that the flush tanks were not working properly. Krishnadas asked the contractor to get them repaired and ensure cleanliness.
The PAC team said that the reconstruction of the railway station will commence in around two months.
-
Charges framed against BJP leader Som, his three aides in 13-yr-old case
Special MP/MLA court upper civil judge (senior division) Mayank Jaiswal framed against former BJP MLA Sangeet Som and his three aides in connection with a 13-year-old road blocking case in Muzaffarnagar on Friday (June 24). Som and his three Jaipal Singh and Kamod, guards Virender Singh allegedly had a scuffle with traffic police on March 17, 2009 during Lok Sabha election campaign in Muzaffarnagar.
-
Ludhiana: Snatchers’ gang busted with arrest of 5 men
The Sahnewal police on Friday solved at least 60 snatching cases with the arrest of five members of a gang. The accused have been identified as Guddu Kumar of Makkar Colony; Sunny Kumar and Tunna Kumar of Sherpur; and Abhay Chauhan and Sooraj of Samrat Colony. They were arrested by the police on the basis of a tip-off from near Eastman Chowk, Dhandari Kalan. They also targeted factory workers going home at night.
-
Shiv Sena workers damage Pune office of rebel MLA
The Shiv Sena workers on Saturday vandalised an office of rebel party MLA Tanaji Sawant, who is currently camping with other dissidents led by Eknath Shinde in Guwahati. Following the attack at Sawant's Bhairavnath Sugar Works office located at Balaji area in Katraj in the morning, police provided protection to his other offices and residence in Pune. The Sena workers also ransacked an office of Shinde at Sadashiv peth.
-
PMC appoints officers for sewage works in 11 merged villages
Taking up the basic infrastructure projects, Pune Municipal Corporation has appointed officers to carry out the sewage line works in 11 merged villages. Of the 34 villages merged with PMC in two phases in the last four years, the first phase will cover 11 villages and remaining in the next phase. Jagdish Khanore is managing the Japan International Cooperation Agency project where PMC is erecting 11 new sewage treatment plants.
-
Omicron’s BA.2.38, BA.2 sub-lineages drive June’s Covid surge, reveals genome sequencing
Mumbai In the latest genome sequencing conducted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Kasturba Hospital Central Laboratory, it was discovered that the current June surge is mostly driven by the BA.2.38 and BA.2 - Omicron sub-lineages in Mumbai. The BMC laboratory, which started genome sequencing from August last year, processed 364 samples collected between June 1-18. From June 1 to 24, the city has seen 38,059 fresh infections and 28 Covid deaths till date.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics