Panel to probe Dharamshala paragliding mishap

Following a paragliding mishap that claimed the life of a tourist in Dharamshala, a panel has been constituted to investigate the incident. Earlier this year, a 19-year-old female tourist also died in a paragliding accident on January 19 while taking-off at the Indrunag paragliding site in Dharamshala. (File)

The committee, headed by the Dharamshala sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) , will examine all aspects of the incident, including its causes and any possible lapses. The victim, Satish, 25, from Gujarat, died after a tandem paragliding flight failed to take off and crashed at the site. The site was not notified.

The accident occurred while taking-off from a non-notified site at Bangotu which is above Indrunag paragliding site near Dharamshala on Sunday. The deceased was on a tandem flight and fell during take-off along with his pilot who also sustained injuries. Their paraglider crashed on the site. The injured tourist was first taken to Zonal Hospital in Dharamshala from where he was referred to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda in Kangra, where he succumbed to his injuries.

“The way protocol was breached by the pilot and the take-off was done from non-notified site, an action needs to be taken. The sub-divional regulatory authority of Dharamshala has constituted a committee to probe the incident and we expect that they will submit the report within two days,” a tourism department official said.

This is the second such incident in Dharamshala this year in which a tourist was killed in a paragliding mishap. Earlier this year, a 19-year-old female tourist also died in a paragliding accident on January 19 while taking-off at the Indrunag paragliding site in Dharamshala.

Officials also said that show cause notices have been issued to both pilot and the operator. After the panel’s report and responses from the pilot and the operator is received, appropriate action will be taken, officials said on Tuesday. As the tandem flight was attempted from a site which is not notified, there was no marshal there. Officials also maintained that this is a violation of HP Aero-Sports Rules, 2022.

The body of the deceased tourist, who was on a trip with his cousin in Dharamshala, was handed-over to his family on Tuesday.